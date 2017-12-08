ZRP police ordered to abolish roadblocks

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture has ordered the police to abolish unnecessary road blocks and work on regaining public confidence.

This comes as the new government is on a massive drive to rebuild the country’s economy by eliminating corruption and other malpractices.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has over the past few years been viewed as unpopular by ordinary citizens due to its policies regarding road blocks which were all over cities and major highways.

It is against this background that Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu met with all police commanders to redefine their mandate as a police force.

Dr Mpofu said the deployment of rude and bribe seeking traffic police officers has soiled the image of the ZRP adding the force must with immediate effect do away with all unnecessary road blocks.

The road blocks have been condemned by the government and other stakeholders for threatening the tourism industry and the general public.

He said the ministry is overwhelmed by reports of corruption adding the force must adopt a positive culture and be professional in line with the vision of the President.

The Home Affairs and Culture Minister also took a swipe at the immigration and the Registrar General departments for being lackadaisical in the discharge of their duties.

Minister Mpofu told the ZRP command that they must familiarise themselves with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s speech at the inauguration and understand the road map of the new government.

The high level meeting was attended by all departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture and were all given a good lecture on the importance of Operation Restore Legacy. zbc