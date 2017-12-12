‘ZRP cops’ break into house, disappear with $3000

Four Police impostors are on the run while a fifth has appeared in court after they allegedly raided a house in Chiduwe Village under Chief Marozva and went away with $3 000.

Joseph Kwira (34) of Badarai Village under Chief Mukanganwi appeared before Magistrate Florence Nago at Nyika Growth Point in Bikita facing armed robbery charges.

The court heard that Kwira and his four accomplices had firearms when they stormed the complainant’s place. The five allegedly knocked at Bernard Chiduwa’s door and called out his name as they introduced themselves as Police detectives.

The complainant complied and they entered and slapped his wife Prisca Rugeje demanding cash.

They made Chiduwa lie down on his stomach, searched the wardrobe and took away $3 000. They also took away a Samsung Galaxy Mint cellphone valued at $85-00.

The State opposed bail for fear that the accused may abscond because he was facing a serious crime. There was also fear that he may interfere with witnesses since most of his accomplices were on the run.

Accused was remanded in custody to December 7, 2017.