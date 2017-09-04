‘Zimbabweans will confront Mugabe…You can’t ill-treat people forever’

HARARE: Zimbabweans will find a way of confronting President Robert Mugabe’s administration if elections do not work, presidential aspirant and former Cabinet minister Nkosana Moyo has said.

Moyo, who is now fronting opposition grouping Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA), told NewsDay yesterday that Mugabe had usurped the country’s Constitution and created a “super class” of individuals.

“The economic circumstances in the country dictate that Zimbabweans are unhappy because they are living under very difficult conditions, except for a few thousand people connected to the top. People carrying a Zanu PF card will vote against that party because they are not an exception,” Moyo, who served as Industry and International Trade minister at the turn of the century before he resigned, said.

“It is obvious that those in power have created a social time-bomb and if elections do not work, then they will find another way. Ian Smith (Rhodesian Prime Minister) did not give us the vote, but it did not stop them rebelling. Zimbabweans will find a way. You cannot ill-treat people forever. It has never worked and will never work.”

Mugabe has a chequered human rights record, with most elections in Zimbabwe characterised by violence and intimidation as well as liquidation of opposition activists.

Moyo said while he had not received direct threats to his life since announcing his candidature, the situation in the country remained tense. newsday