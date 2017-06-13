UK: Tinodiwanashe Makwanya ‘Zim man’ killed in London drive by shooting..Picture

Zimbabwean man dies after being shot by London motorbike gang

Tino Makwanya a 24-year-old Zimbabwean man has died after being shot in the head in Wellesley Road, Croydon, south London, shortly after 10pm on Friday.

According to police reports, Tinodiwanashe was in the passenger seat of a car and was taken to hospital by the driver, who also suffered injuries. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

A London Metropolitan police spokesman said:

“At this early stage, detectives believe that the victim was a passenger in a Volkswagen car, which was being driven along Wellesley Road. A motorcyclist with a pillion passenger pulled up alongside the car and shots were fired. The car driver, who suffered minor injuries, took the critically injured man to hospital, where police were alerted.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4054. Alternatively contact police on 101 or via Twitter at @MetCC. agencies