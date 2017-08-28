PICTURES: Tsholotsho man who gunned down 1, injured 9 Zimbabweans arrested by SA police

The Zimbabwean man who shot and killed one and injured nine of his countrymen during a concert at the Hillbrow Theatre in the early hours of Sunday morning has been arrested.

It is believed the gun mad man is from Tsholotsho.

“The suspect jumped onto the stage while a band was performing. He then grabbed a microphone and claimed that he would stop the band unless he got back his stolen cellphone,” said police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini in a statement.

“When the audience tried to intervene, he fired shots randomly and eight people were shot.”

One person was killed and nine were seriously injured. They are being treated in hospital.

The gunman then apparently fled on foot.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Below is the statement in full:

Shooting in incident. Murder and Attempted Murder. Hillbrow Case.

Location: Hillbrow Theatre. Captain Street Hillbrow.

Police were called to an incident where a number of people were shot.

On arrival, members learnt that a Zimbabwean band was performing inside the Hillbrow theatre.

While the show was on at about 02h15 a Zimbabwean National male suddenly appeared on the stage and shouted that his cellphone was missing and he demands it back before the show can continue.

After getting no response from the crowd he fired shots at random into the crowd killing one male and injuring nine others of which one was a female.

Paramedics were summoned and attended to the injured. They certified the one male deceased.

The injured were taken to Jhb Charlotte Maxeke hospital.

The suspect fled the scene and is not arrested. There’s only a description of the clothing worn by the suspect being a white UZZI jacket.

There is videos cameras on the outside of the theatre and Detectives are busy attending to the footage with the assistance of the theatre Manager.

Detectives are currently visiting the victims in hospital to assist with information regarding the suspect.

List of names of victims as follows:

Deceased: Allan Percy Ndlovu (26 years).

Injured persons as follows:

1. Annie Ncube. (female)

2. Allied Ncube.

3. Samuel Ndlovu.

4. Magagula Sukoluhle.

5. Buyile. Nkomo.

6. Alex Savanna.

7. Aggrippa Tshuma.

8. Witness Mpofu.

9. Forget Ncube.

All people are Zimbabwean Nationals. agencies