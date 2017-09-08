Zimbabwean Exemption Permit for people with valid Special Permits in SA

The South African Home Affairs Department has announced a new permit for documented Zimbabweans.

The permit, named the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, will allow Zimbabweans to stay in the country for a maximum of four years.

It will come into effect in January next year and be valid until December 2021.

Only people with valid Zimbabwean Special Permits can apply.

Applicants will be required to submit relevant documents for employment, business and study permits.

The Zimbabwe Community In South Africa welcomed the decision, but they want the government to consider undocumented citizens as well.