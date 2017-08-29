Zim maths genius Brian White faces UK deportation, could lose Oxford place

Friends of 21-year-old “genius” Brian White are campaigning for a change to his immigration status which will allow him to legally stay in the country, where he has lived for six years.
However, he and his supporters are up against the clock as his place studying chemistry at Lady Margaret Hall is due to expire.
He was later adopted from Botswana by the White family, who are from the West Midlands, and came to the UK aged 15.
Mr White’s supporters, including old school friends, have claimed that it was at that stage he should have been given indefinite leave to remain. But he was instead given limited leave to remain.
His plight has earned backing from award-winning columnist and writer Caitlin Moran, who called him a “maths genius”, and best-selling author Philip Pullman.
It was when Mr White tried to take up his place at Oxford that he found he was ineligible to receive student finance because of his immigration status.
While he was able to defer his spot for a year, the deadline is now looming ahead of the start of the academic year. If unsuccessful with his new application to the Home Office, he believes he could face deportation back to Zimbabwe if the matter is not settled.
Mr White said: “I haven’t been there in seven or eight years, I don’t know anybody there. I don’t have any connections.”
It was only after studying for his A-levels, where he got three A*s and an A in triple science and maths, he found he had no legal right to settle permanently.
He said: “It’s had a massive impact and put a big question mark over my future.”