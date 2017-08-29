Zim maths genius Brian White faces UK deportation, could lose Oxford place

Mr White, from Wolverhampton, has already had to battle plenty of adversity, growing up in a Zimbabwean orphanage until he was six.

He was later adopted from Botswana by the White family, who are from the West Midlands, and came to the UK aged 15.

Mr White’s supporters, including old school friends, have claimed that it was at that stage he should have been given indefinite leave to remain. But he was instead given limited leave to remain.

His plight has earned backing from award-winning columnist and writer Caitlin Moran, who called him a “maths genius”, and best-selling author Philip Pullman.