Zim maths genius Brian White faces UK deportation, could lose Oxford place

UK: A petition to keep a Zimbabwean born straight-A student with a place at Oxford University in the UK has smashed 70,000 signatures.

Friends of 21-year-old “genius” Brian White are campaigning for a change to his immigration status which will allow him to legally stay in the country, where he has lived for six years.

However, he and his supporters are up against the clock as his place studying chemistry at Lady Margaret Hall is due to expire.