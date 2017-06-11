Musona scores Zim’s first hat-trick 13 years after Peter Ndlovu’s

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona hit a hat-trick as his new-look national side beat Liberia 3-0 in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Harare on Sunday.

Knowledge Musona took over the Zimbabwe captaincy for the Group G game against Liberia after Willard Katsande – who had skippered the Warriors at this year’s Nations Cup in Gabon – was dropped.

Belgium-based Musona’s first strike came on 24 minutes, with Zimbabwe taking that one-goal advantage into the break.

His second came just five minutes into the second half and the Warriors captain was able to celebrate his hat-trick with a goal in the 63rd minute.

It was Zimbabwe’s first hat-trick in 13 years – Peter Ndlovu was the last man to achieve the feat.

The result puts Zimbabwe top of Group G, after DR Congo beat Congo Brazzaville 3-1 on Saturday.

Zimbabwe are targeting a fourth appearance at the Nations Cup finals. agencies