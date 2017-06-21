PICTURES: $350 000 lottery winner now security guard

Tinashe Zisengwe

Money isn’t always the answer to all of life’s problems. In fact, sometimes money can create even more problems – as, it seems, is too often the case for lottery winners, a Gweru man is a true testimony.

It is not uncommon for lottery winners to end up with even less than they had before their windfall and sometimes they even end up with nothing at all.

A man only identified as Chitsa who won $ 350 000 in 2015 but he has nothing left to offer besides his name.

He is now a security guard at a local restaurant in the city.

This publication caught up with Chitsa who is now a destitute living in squalid conditions.

Below are the photos of the man who moved from rags to riches, then back to rags within a space of three years.