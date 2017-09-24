It’s Zim Mighty Warriors vs Banyana Banyana in 2017 COSAFA women finals today

BULAWAYO: Defending champions Zimbabwe face South Africa at Barbourfields in a repeat of the 2011 final which the Mighty Warriors won, thanks to Makore.

The Mighty Warriors striker has been a thorn in the flesh at the COSAFA Women Championships where she has proven to be quite the unstoppable force.

On nine goals, Makore is the tournament’s joint top scorer along with Malawian twins Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga.

And the Black Rhinos Queens star still wants more.

“Nine goals are good but I want more and I will bring my A game on Sunday (today),” declared Makore.

“The plan is just to put in 110 percent focus because we cannot afford to lose, we are simply in this to win it.”

Makore’s late father, Kudakwashe Masumbuko, was a decent football player who turned out for Mhangura and Amazulu while her mother was a netballer.

Rutendo chose to follow in her father’s footsteps.

She has since decided to dedicate this Cosafa Championships to her late father. state media