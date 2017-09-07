Zimbabwe 2017 street carnival begins in Harare

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially opened the Harare International Festival(Zimbabwe Carnival 2017), welcoming pantless Zodwa Wabantu and dozens of other topless and bare bummed exotic women.

Zodwa Wabantu had been banned from the carnival after actress Anne Nhira complained to the tourism board that the Durbanite, who is famous for her sultry moves and revealing clothes, should not be invited because she was not a Zimbabwean, she dressed scantily and she was of bad morals.

Brazilian Samba dancers will be the main attraction.