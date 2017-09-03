Zim woman wakes up in Harare mortuary

A Harare woman has spoken of her horror after she woke up in a Harare mortuary. Staff at Harare Hospital erroneously signed her off for dead and shipped her to the morgue where she lay among the departed.

“I had been admitted to Harare Hospital after collapsing due to profuse bleeding. It was recommended that I go into surgery for a dilation and curettage (D&C),” she told The Standard.

A D&C is a simple procedure of cleansing the womb. “When I was wheeled into the theatre I was weak from the bleeding and when an anaesthesia was given I did not go under. This prompted the anaesthetist to give me another shot. I was dizzy but could hear them conversing among themselves. They could not understand why it was not working.”

They bickered for a while and finally she passed out. Hours later she woke up feeling a chilling sensation in her body.

“I was so, so cold. My whole body felt like ice and my body parts numb. I was still weak and could not move much but I realised I was lying on what I later learnt was a mortuary tray. I noticed the beard first and thought the staff had put me in a male ward by mistake. Instinctively I tried to cover myself with the sheet because I was stark naked. I panicked. My breath was caught in my throat and I tried to scream but no sound came out.”

What was going through her mind? “All sorts of things. Just the thought of being in the mortuary is mortifying enough without conjuring up images from horror movies,” she said.

When a mortuary attendant walked in, Charity groaned loudly. “on realising I was alive, the attendant wheeled me from the mortuary to the general wards. No one apologised, it was just treated like a normal case. When I enquired from a doctor the next morning he laughed it off.” the standard