PICTURES: Harare woman who killed herself in burning car

HARARE: This is the woman who was found dead in a burning car at National Sports Stadium in in the capital.

Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the suicide death;

“It is confirmed that a 33-year-old woman was found dead in a family car behind the National Sports Stadium along Golden Quarry road. The woman had left home in a family car taking children to school. She left her husband and an aunt at home. She took long to return and the family decided to follow her. They found the car in flames and the woman had died inside the car. The car was burnt beyond recognition.”

Police suspect a domestic dispute might have caused the woman to kill herself, although details were still sketchy.

Earlier it was reported the woman’s husband had confronted her over an affair with another man.