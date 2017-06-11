LIVE UPDATES: Zimbabwe Warriors vs Liberia, Afcon match latest scores, goals, team Line up

Zimbabwe vs Liberia, Afcon Caf Football Match Latest
Zimbabwe 3-0 Liberia… Second Half Latest Scores
(Musona 23, 50, 64)
50′ Ball played in the area and Musona score from close range to make it 2 nil
46′ Second Half Underway
45′ First Half Ends… Zimbabwe the better of the two sides
42′ Howler from Hadebe, Liberia striker fails to score and Zimbabwe survives
40′ Push on Musona, free kick. Thabani Kamusoko hits the crossbar and Liberia survives
37′ Poor cross from Hadebe, throw in to Liberia
30′ Warriors continue to search for a second..Ndoro nearly scores from a Musona flick but was too close to the keeper.
23′ Long pass to Musona..BANG from face to face with keeper. Zimbabwe leads!!!
16′ Speculative shot from Liberia, Chingova collects. Nimely sends a wayward cross after Liberia had a good build up
15′ Free kick Zimbabwe. Musona fails to bring the ball down with his chest
13′ Wierd defending from Zimbabwe, they gift Liberia their first corner, Hadebe heads it our for a throw in
12′ Header by Musona, well collected by Liberia keeper De Souza
12′ Kamusoko sends a cross for Mahachi, he cannot keep it in.
11′ Ndoro sends a pass for Mahachi, Liberia defends
10′ Hadebe rises to defend. He is establishing himself
10′ Attractive football from Zimbabwe so far
9′ Nakamba to Musona, Musona strikes, he is claiming a penalty, not given
8′ Musona strikes, blocked for a corner
8′ Ndoro rounds his men but cross was a poor one
7′ Zimbabwe will be pleased with their start
6′ Thabani Kamusoko let it fly, but it’s off target. The Tanzanian-based player hit it hard
6′ Mahachi thwarted
1′ Zimbabwe attacks, offside
0′ Kick off
Final squad lineups:
Zimbabwe: Chigova, Chipeta, Hadebe, Bhasera, Phiri, Jaure, Nakamba, Kamusoko, Mahachi, Ndoro, Musona
Liberia: De Souza, Krangar, Kennedy, Varney, Glay, Dennis, Nyumah, MaCauley, Nimely, Saydee, Paye
Harare: Today Zimbabwe National Team, Zim Warriors, will lock horns with the Lone Star of Liberia at the National Sports Stadium.
This is the first of many Africa Cup of Nations matches that will see them also playing Congo Brazzaville and DR Congo in the same Afcon group.
Who is in Zimbabwe Lineup today
Goalkeeper George Chigova initially overlooked for national duty before being added on late following an injury to Edmore Sibanda is set to guard goal after impressing at training.
He is likely to be chosen ahead of Ariel Sibanda and Petroes Mhari.
Vice captain Partson Jaure is expected to partner Teenage Hadebe at centre half while Eric Chipeta and Onismor Bhasera slot in at right and left full back respectively.
Danny Phiri will play in midfield alongside Marvellous Nakamba and Thabani Kamusoko.
Skipper Knowledge Musona and Kuda Mahachi will cover the wings with Orlando Pirates man Tendai Ndoro leading the attack.
Evan Rusike and Ovidy Karuru are expected to start from the bench.
Zimbabwe’s probable line up against Liberia:
G. Chigova, E. Chipeta, P. Jaure, T. Hadebe, O. Bhasera, D. Phiri, M. Nakamba, T. Kamusoko, K. Mahachi, K. Musona, T. Ndoro
Meanwhile, Ugandan referee Alex Muhabi Nsulumbi will take charge of the match between the Warriors and Liberia.
He will be assisted by his countrymen Mark Ssonko and Balikoowa Musa Ngobi.
The match commissioner is Angolan Agostinho Basilio Muluta Prata.
Liberia squad in Zimbabwe
Songo Tommy Gbayeh, Hilton Varney Escalanta, Paye Mark, Johnson Sam Garyahzon, Williams Dioh Clarence, Glay Dirkir, Murphy Dorley, Jebor William, Dennis Teah, Williams Carlos Kofa, Nyumah Saah, Maccornel Alvin, Macauley Marcus Papee, Kennedy Prince, Krangar Zah Rahan, Johnson Nuwo, Saydee Prince, Nimely Slyvanus.
Final team lineups, scores and results to be posted here.