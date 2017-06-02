Employ constructive criticism; in order to grow the tourism sector- ZTA urges the media

Lovemore Lubinda

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has called on journalists to be objective with a bias towards constructive criticism in order to grow Zimbabwe as the best tourism destination.

Speaking at a media cocktail held by the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality in Harare yesterday evening Kaseke said the media is a vital cog in building tourists’ perception over a destination.

ZTA chief executive officer Karikoga Kaseke said the Zimbabwean tourism sector should not be averse to criticism from the media, as it gives the sector room to self introspect and correct mistakes.

“The media being the custodian of information has the power to make or break, and should therefore act as the mirror highlighting what is going on in the tourism sector. The media create the image of the country, as such you are part of us as ZTA, we therefore urge you to be objective in your discharging your duties.

“We are not saying you should not write about us when we do something bad. Write it, even tomorrow, we love to hear it so that we correct the mistakes and grow our industry as a result,” he said.

Kaseke said there shouldn’t be bad blood between the media and the sector if the industry is to register growth.

His comment come at the time when the country is currently beset national policies and political undertones that has created bad publicity that has tainted its image on the international scene.

Many tourists travelling to Zimbabwe has been subjected to many road blocks by the country’s police force, a thing that is pissing many travellers. On the other hand, there have been punitive taxes on tourists turning them to cheaper destinations.