Sekeramayi’s house raided by ‘thieves’, money stolen

Police Investigate Break-in at Mnangagwa presidential rival’s house

Unknown individuals broke into Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeremayi’s house in the early hours of Friday and got away with US$620.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday confirmed the break-in.

“There was a break-in at Minister Sekeremayi’s house and investigations are in progress. We will update you on any developments,” she said

Investigations indicate that the incident happened between 1am and 5am on Friday after thieves jumped a precast wall and cut part of the fence at Dr Sekeremayi’s Borrowdale home.

The burglars then broke a kitchen window and sneaked into the Minister’s house before breaking into one of the bedrooms. Investigations also show that the thieves then stole a suit and a handbag containing US$120 and US$500, respectively.

The criminals sneaked out of the house using the kitchen window and dropped the suit and handbag outside the house but stole the money.

A police officer guarding the house is said to have failed to notice the incident because the property is huge and may require more people to monitor movements. Investigators told The Sunday Mail that the burglary at the Minister’s house could be part of house-breaking cases around Borrowdale area where criminal are wreaking havoc.

“The thieves used a bolt cutter to cut the fence after they had jumped the pre-cast wall. After getting into the house, they didn’t steal anything besides the money which was in a suit and a handbag. There is so much criminal activities in Borrowdale,” said an investigator who cannot be named for professional reasons.

The break-in at Dr Sekeremayi’s house comes weeks after his name was thrown into succession politics by Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo.

The Defence Minister, however, rebuffed Prof Moyo and appeared furious visibly irritated by the attempt to drag him into successionist and factional politics when The Sunday Mail approached him for comment a fortnight ago.

He said, “Please, they must leave me in peace. Why drag me into those things?” state media