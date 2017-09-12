Zim man caged in Hong Hong jail over ivory smuggling

HONG KONG: A Zimbabwean has been jailed in Hong Kong for smuggling ivory. The 31-year-old man arrived in Hong Kong from Harare via Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

He was convicted at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts and sentenced to two months in jail. About 22 kilogrammes of worked ivory were found by Customs officers inside his luggage when he landed in Hong Kong in the afternoon on September 9.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department charged him with illegally importing specimens of listed species in Appendix I to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES)