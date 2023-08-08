Just in…Saviour Kasukuwere’s application of Direct Access to the Constitutional Court has been dismissed. Kasukuwere was challenging a ruling disqualifying him from contesting the August 23 election as an independent presidential candidate.
Just in…Saviour Kasukuwere's application of Direct Access to the Constitutional Court has been dismissed.
Kasukuwere was challenging a ruling disqualifying him from contesting the August 23 election as an independent presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/d0xti3t46h
— ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) August 8, 2023
Saviour Kasukuwere’s application to be heard by the Constitutional Court has been dismissed bringing to an end his attempts to contest in the 2023 presidential election. Kasukuwere wanted the Constitutional Court to hear his arguments against court rulings barring him from contesting, and to make a ruling that the law used was unconstitutional! There is no other court higher than the Constitutional Court.