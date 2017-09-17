Zim bans police spikes

Home Affairs Minister, Ignatius Chombo says he has banned cops from using metal spikes willy nilly.

“Police no longer use spikes to stop vehicles. Spikes are only used when there are reasonable grounds to stop a suspect who would have evaded a police roadblock or an order by a law officer to stop. This means that not every officer you come across on the roads will have spikes.

“What police are doing now is that when a motorist refuses to stop when ordered to do so, the officers will alert the next road block and this is where spikes can be used because the driver would have refused to stop and there is reasonable grounds to believe that they may have committed a crime.

When a driver complies with an order to stop then there is no need to use spikes. Spikes will only be used to deal with trouble makers who refuse to comply with orders to stop. This is the standard procedure worldwide.