BREAKING: ZIFA reverses Red Card given to Dynamos’ Epoupa Ntouba

ZIFA has nullified the red card that was shown to Dynamos’ Cameroonian striker, Christian Joel Epoupa Ntouba by referee Arnold Ncube against Highlanders at Rufaro on Sunday.

“The Zimbabwe football Association Referees Committee has rescinded the 87th minute sending off of Christian Joel Epoupa Ntouba during a Castle Lager Premier Soccer league match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium on 10 September 2017.

ZIFA president and Referees Committee Chairperson, Dr Phillip Chiyangwa announced the decision following extensive deliberations with members of the referees’ committee and several important football stakeholders. We will not issue any further statement at this stage,” read a statement from ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela.

More details follow….