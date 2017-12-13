ZDF soldiers terrorise Chiredzi community

Soldiers in Chiredzi have deviated from the current mood in the country where the public holds the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) in high esteem as they are allegedly assaulting and terrorising revelers at Chigarapasi, the biggest beer garden in the country.

The soldiers involved in these crimes are off-duty and the crimes are being perpetrated on a daily basis, according to sources.

There are also complaints that reports have been made but Police is afraid to act against the soldiers. Efforts to get a comment from Masvingo Province Police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula were fruitless as her phone was not reachable by the time of going to Press.

ZNA spokesperson Lt Colonel Alphios Makotore condemned the behavior but said he could not comment on crimes committed by people in civilian clothes. He however asked for submission of questions in writing so that he can look into the matter.

After hearing the reports, The Mirror visited Chigarapasi on Friday and Saturday nights and witnessed some incidents caused by the soldiers. In one of the incidents an identified reveler was assaulted by five soldiers for breaking an empty beer bottle. The victim suffered facial injuries.

One victim, Moses Chikomo said one day recently as he went to the toilet he saw a stampede of people running away and when he stopped to check a soldier came and slapped him in the face. He said he is now afraid to visit Chigarapasi Beerhall.

“We condemn such behaviour but it is difficult to comment on crimes committed by people in civilian clothes. However, can you send your questions so that I can look into it the matter,” said Makotore. mirror