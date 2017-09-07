Zanu PF youths strip naked NPP female activist

Zanu PF youth in Mazowe Central recently stripped the member of the National People’s Party nak*d after they saw her wearing her party’s T Shirt.

Zimbabwe Peace Project reported that NPP activist Lucia Vheremu was left nak*d when Zanu PF youths forced her to remove opposition party regalia at Daisy farm ward 8.

“It is alleged that on 5 August Zanu PF youths Luke Tomu, Musa

Sande and Lameck Tirigu identified Vheremu wearing an NPP T/shirt and forced her to remove it before assaulting her. The youths confiscated the T/shirt and burnt it. Vheremu’s friends came to her rescue and clothed her,” ZPP said. agencies