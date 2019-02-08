ZANU PF Youth League Mashonaland West Province has condemned the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and Doctors for Human Rights for assisting the victims of the state crackdown on citizens with medical and legal assistance.

In a statement release on Friday the Youth League said, “The executive equally condemns the Lawyers and Doctors for Human Rights who ant to abuse the judiciary system to protect the perpetrators of violence and failing to protect the victims.”

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum on Thursday released a document detailing about 1 803 cases of state sponsored violence against citizens from the 15th of January to the 5th of February.

Meanwhile the Province also voiced its support for the Vote Of No Confidence passed on National Executive members including Pupurai Togarepi and Lewis Matutu.

“We call upon members of the party to support the decision made by the League’s National Executive to re -organise its structure to suit the aspirations of the party.”

The Provincial Youth League said the National Disciplinary Committee must immediately review and conclude the matter on allegations leveled against the National Executive members whom the Executive passed a vote of no confidence on. Those found on the wrong side must be discharged.byo24

Source – Byo24News More on: #Beatrice_Mtetwa, #Doug_Coltart, #ZLHR

