Zanu PF officials set fire on MDC secretary’s house

The family of Alice Ncube, MDC T secretary Mberengwa District (women affairs) escaped death by a whisker when her four-roomed house at Neta Village under Chief Bvute wasset on fire by suspected Zanu PF thugs.

MDC T spokesperson for the Midlands Province, Munyaradzi Mutandavari confirmed the incident.

Senator Lillian Timvious said she was worried that Police has not visited the scene despite a report having been made. She said lawyers have been engaged by her party to see to it that justice is done.

Ncube said her four children including a one month old baby were in the house when the fire errupted and property worth thousands of dollars was destroyed.

Midlands Police spokesperson Joel Goko said he had not received the report but would investigate.

Both Mutandavari and Ncube accused Zanu PF political thugs for the arson.

Ncube told The Mirror that she has a sour relationship with a Zanu PF councilor (name supplied) and she suspected him for the foul play.

She said he and other Zanu PF activists have pestered her to renounce her MDC T membership without success.

“It was around 10pm when I saw smoke coming from my lounge where my two boys were sleeping. I rushed to see what was happening and to my surprise all my sofas were in flames and by God’s grace I do not know how I managed to save my children out of the house.

“I suspect that this came from Zanu PF supporters who have always threatened me with death if I did not renounce my MDC T membership,” she said. mirror