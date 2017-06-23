Zamu PF men attack MDC members, destroy property

The group is also accused of stoning a house belonging to 70-year-old Mrs Anna Mutara, damaging 13 windowpanes and three French doors. However, the seven told Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso that it was them who were attacked by MDC-T mem- bers.

They are Tinashe Chitsere (27), Charles Sixpence (35), Jackson Mpofu (33), Kephas Maramba (33), Gift Square (33), Peter Anusa (27) and Riodrick Ndiraire (33).

$30 bail

They were represented by lawyer Mr Albert Nyikadzino. They pleaded not guilty to the charges. Mr Mudzongachiso remanded them to July 10 on $30 bail each.

They were ordered to report once a fortnight at Chitungwiza Police Station and to reside at their respective addresses. In their bail application, Mr Nyikadzino told the court that his clients were on the receiving end of the alleged attack and were surprised to be in court. state media