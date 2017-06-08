Women jailed for peddling illegal drugs

By Johnsias Mutonhori

A local woman was slapped with three months jail term after she was found in possession of 151 bottles of bronclear and 28 bottles of Dph syrup hidden in her Wardrobe.

Madeline Muchazoreka(30) of Dangamvura appeared before magistrate Nyasha Kuture facing charges of contravening Medicine Allied Substances Control Act chapter 15:03 section 29(1)(a) of the Drug Act.

She pleaded guilt to the charges.

She was however given an option to pay a $240 fine.

Asked why she committed the offence Muchazoreka said she was trying to eke a living since she was not employed.

But magistrate adviced her to find honest means to eke a living.

Prosecutor Fletcher Karombe told the court that on April 15th , Muchareka was approached by detectives in her house in Dangamvura after they received a tip that she was dealing pharmaceutical drugs without a licence. Karombe told the court that after a search was conducted Muchazoreka was found with unregistered drugs which are not allowed in the country in her wardrobe.