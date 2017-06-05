Woman steals crocodile skins

Tinashe Zisengwe

A Chinhoyi woman stunned the courts after she confessed to have stolen crocodile skins in order to make belts.

Your worship, “I heard that these crocodile skins are used in making belts, so since I am the sole breadwinner I was just raising funds so that I can take care of my children,” said Sheila Ndinda.

Prosecuting, Mr Andrew Marimo told the court that on May 26 around 6 PM, Police Detectives from Minerals Boarder Control Unit got information that the accused who resides in Gunhill Chinhoyi was in possession of crocodile skins and she was looking for a buyer.

“The detectives reacted to the information and proceeded to the Ministry of Mines offices and intercepted the accused person. The detectives pretended as if they are buyers and persuaded the accused person to go to their offices to collect money and she complied,” said Mr Marimo.

The court also heard that the detectives accompanied by the accused person proceeded to ZRP Mineral and Boarder Control Unit.

Upon arrival, the detectives identified themselves to the accused person. The detectives searched the accused’s bag which she was holding and recovered five crocodile skins wrapped raped by a plastic paper.

She pleaded guilty for unlawfully removing five crocodile skins when she appeared before Magistrate Ms Elizabeth Magumure.

Ndinda was fined $100 for removing five crocodile skins without a permit or spend 60 days in prison if she defaults to pay the stipulated fee.