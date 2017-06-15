Woman pours boiling water on niece privates

Edmore Mhangami

A 16 year old girl from Karoi had her breasts and private parts severely burnt after she was drenched in boiling water by her aunt who accused her of disrespecting her.

The teen (name withheld) suffered third degree burns on her breasts and private parts following the attack.

The aunt, Mtandazo Dube of 84 Chiedza B in Karoi appeared before Karoi Magistrate Sheila Nanzombe charged with assault after causing bodily harm to her niece. She pleaded guilty to the charge.

In her defense, she told the court that she acted out of anger and she regrets her actions.

“Your worship l am deeply sorry and l regret what l did. I acted out of anger,” said Dube.

Dube was slapped with 18 months imprisonment and six months were set aside on condition of good behaviour. The remaining 12 months were further suspended on condition that Dube performs 220 hours of community service at Karoi Hospital.

Circumstances surrounding the matter are that on May 9 around 1PM, the complainant approached at her place of residence.

She asked her aunt why she was gossiping about her. Dube denied the allegations. A misunderstanding ensued between the two and they exchanged harsh words.

The complainant started shouting at her aunt. The accused warned the complainant saying she did not want to end up doing something she will later regret.

Dube then took a pot which had boiling water from the fire and emptied all the contents on her niece.

Webster Dzimingu prosecuted.