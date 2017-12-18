Womam raped, robbed

Two Harare men yesterday appeared in court for allegedly raping a 26-year-old Chitungwiza woman, before stealing her cellphone. Asidi White and Stephen Dzire, who are both 27, appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing charges of rape and robbery.

The matter was remanded to January 28. Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on November 17, the complainant was with her workmate at her house when White got into a room and threatened her with a machete, before making off with her Samsung cellphone.

The court heard that he took the complainant to the shop where she worked after he indicated that she should give him money. While they were on their way, White allegedly ordered the complainant to sit down before he took her to a bushy area and raped her.

During the night of November 30, White came to the complainant’s shop and tried to break in using an iron bar and a machete. The complainant identified him as the man who raped her, leading to his arrest.

During the investigations, the police arrested Evans Magunje whom they found using the stolen cellphone and he told the police that he had bought it from Dzire. On December 2, Dzire was arrested and failed to explain how he got the cellphone. herald