‘Mnangagwa in red over Mugabe succession politics’

ZANU-PF will not convene a “special” Politburo meeting on Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s involvement in Mugabe succession politics with no such intention being expressed at last week’s extraordinary indaba of the ruling party’s organ, state media has reported.

Party National Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo yesterday dismissed private media claims made last week – attributed to unnamed sources, one of whom is believed to be Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo – purporting that the revolutionary party would hold an extraordinary Politburo meeting to put VP Mnangagwa in the dock.

Further, the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda yesterday rapped the Zimbabwe Independent, a private newspaper, for its “brown envelope” reporting on the matter.

Last week’s Politburo meeting deliberated on a report compiled by an Adv Mudenda-led probe into allegations that Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere was, among other things, angling to topple President Mugabe.

The Politburo resolved that President Mugabe and his two deputies, VPs Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, would decide Cde Kasukuwere’s fate.

After that meeting, the Zimbabwe Independent and other private newspapers known to lean towards Cde Kasukuwere and Prof Moyo, claimed the Politburo would soon meet to lay counter-allegations against VP Mnangagwa to the effect that he was seeking to remove President Mugabe.

Yesterday, Dr Chombo told The Sunday Mail that: “I am unaware of it (‘special’ Politburo meeting); when there is a Politburo meeting I always come to the Press to inform you. There is no such meeting.”

He also warned that party members who abused social media would be disciplined.

And in Bulawayo, in his keynote address at an interface between the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and civic society, Adv Mudenda said: “I have read the Independent paper, which has been so biased. The media should report objectively and not follow the brown envelope.

“They only highlighted what Prof Moyo had said and ignored the blow-by-blow account that I gave together with other Politburo members. That was very unprofessional because you need to give a fair and balanced account and not a biased and one-sided account as they did.”

Meanwhile, Dr Chombo said Zanu-PF would cear all pending disciplinary cases within two months in order to approach the 2018 elections with “no unnecessary baggage”. state media