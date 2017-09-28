We will all die: Mugabe buries Maria Msika

President Robert Mugabe has spoken on dying during the burial of the late heroine Maria Msika.

Msika who was declared a national heroine is being buried at the National Heroes Acre. This is the third time in weeks that Mugabe has made up and downs to the National Heroes Acre to bury his age mates.

Mugabe thanked Bishop Gandiya for the word from 2nd Corinthians which implores people not to fear death but to know that human flesh is not immortal.

Said Mugabe, “This is what we are taught by the bible. But we also know it from life as well that men and women die. We know that one day our lives shall come to an end. However, in our minds, we do not want to admit it that it’s the reality of life.”