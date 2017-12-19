Wicknell Chivayo under investigation

Following the storm which saw self styled millionaire Wicknell Chivayo under crossfire for a controversial tender awarded to him by ZESA, a statement has been released by the National Economic Conduct Inspectorate relating to the matter.

The Inspectorate has put Wicknell’s contract with ZESA for the power project under review with the businessman being asked to validate the authenticity of the contact thereof.

Wicknell’s company (Intratek) which was awarded the controversial tender has is now under scrutiny with the Inspectorate asking the company to provide them with bank statements, cash books and all documents pertaining to the project.

This follows hard on the heels of the rumors which went viral on social media last week citing Wicknell has been ‘arrested’, which he and his lawyer came on record to deny after the fact.