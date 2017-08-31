Wicknell Chivayo asked to run for Chegutu Parliament seat

Controversial Harare businessman Wicknell Chivayo says he is under pressure to run for Parliament next year. But he says that’s not for him.

He said people in Chegutu West want him to challenge Dexter Nduna. “I have received several phone calls from the people there asking me to represent them while others from Chitungwiza and my rural home have also made the same request but I think it will be wrong for me to mix business and politics.

“The moment you do so, you are bound to fail and we have examples . . . and as such I am still young to get into politics. I am humbled by this gesture and I promise to support the Zanu PF candidate to victory,” he told reporters.

Daily News.