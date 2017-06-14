BUSINESSMAN Wicknell Chivayo to pay Highlanders $4000 PSL fine

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo says he will settle the Highlanders fine the club was handed by the Premier Soccer League for the violence at Barbourfields Stadium.

Highlanders were found guilty of causing the abandonment of their clash against Dynamos after fans violence erupted after Dynamos scored. The club lost the game on a 3-0 scoreline and was fined $4 000.

This week Highlanders were found not guilty after their game was abandoned, however, the club was slapped with another $2 000 fine after fans threw missiles.

Posting on his Facebook page Chivayo said:

I was speaking to our respectable highlanders Chairman Modern Ngwenya over the weekend. I was so impressed by his sentiments that Soccer results are determined in football grounds not in boardrooms …….I assured him that on his instruction simply by text or phone call i will definitely go and pay the 4000 dollars fine to PSL with my eyes closed. I told him I will go one better and do them a favour and go in person myself and pay it in cash so that they can get a chance to also meet one of HIGHLANDERS life time SUPPORTERS who DON’T CONDONE VIOLENCE….ENOUGH SAID and to cut a long story short ASIFUNI BUMBULU……