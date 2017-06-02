Weird! Gokwe child born with dreadlock

Tinashe Zisengwe

The shona term mashura best describes what Gokwe villagers recently witnessed in Chief Njelele’s area where a woman gave birth to a child with a dreadlock on his chin.

The suspected case of witchcraft occurred last week in Chief Njelele’s area.

It is reported that the woman only identified as Mai Tanaka was taken aback after delivering a child with a dreadlock on his chin.

Unfortunately the child failed to survive and passed on two days later.

A source close to the action said the woman exchanged harsh words with her in-laws who threatened her with spiritual curses.

“As far as l am concerned this is not normal, sometime last month she exchanged harsh words with her in-laws who cursed her.

“Surprisingly they never came to see the newly born baby even up to the point of his death,” said the source.

Chief Njelele confirmed the story but said he only has fewer details.

“Yes l received the story of a woman who gave birth to a woman with a dreadlock on the chin, but l am yet to get the full details,” said the Chief.