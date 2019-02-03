Residents in Bulawayo face water challenges as the local authority continues to impose erratic water rationing schedule in the past week.

The Bulawayo City Council last week introduced d a 36-hour water rationing schedule in all residential areas, citing that this has been necessitated by low levels at the city’s water supply reservoirs and at Umzingwane dam.

Barely 24 hours after the announcement of 36-hour water rationing schedule, the city council reviewed the water schedule again to 48 hours, leaving residents in a dire situation as the city council seems to fail to adhere to the stipulated schedule.

Residents revealed how the erratic schedule is affecting their day to day business.

The water cuts come despite council’s earlier claims that the city’s major reservoirs had enough water to last for thirty months.

Meanwhile, according to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) statistics on dam levels, the city's six supply dams were at an average of 60 percent full as at December 24, down from 65 percent recorded on November 6, 2018.