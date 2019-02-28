Founder of Incredible Happenings Ministry Prophet PFP Motsoeneng known as Pastor Mboro on Thursday went to Alleluia Ministries International to confront Pastor Alph Lukau on the controversial resurrection miracle that was stage on Sunday.

Mboro said he had co me to the church to understand the truth from Lukau.

Lukau on Wednesday issued a statement saying the church never claimed to have staged a ressurection miracle.

Three police cases have been opened against Lukau and the church.

Watch the video below: