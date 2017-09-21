Walter Magaya loses rape case

Walter Magaya has lost his bid to block prosecution for rape. The PHD church founder had approached the Constitutional Court challenging the constitutionality of his prosecution after the complainant, a former girlfriend, withdrew charges against him.

She last November dropped the charges citing that she had been influenced to file the charges by people who wanted to see Magaya go down.

Despite efforts by the complainant to drop the charges, prosecutor, Michael Mugabe insisted the State was ready to indict Magaya for trial at the High Court. On 21 February 2017 the High Court trial failed to commence after it emerged Magaya’s Constitutional Court (ConCourt) application challenging the proceedings, was still pending.

The ConCourt challenge was yesterday struck off the roll.

Delays on the case come after a woman alleged to have been raped by Magaya last year alleged there were “forces” behind the case wanting the man of the cloth jailed.

In her withdrawal affidavit dated November 8, 2016 produced in court by magistrate Mr Vakayi Chikwekwe, the woman claimed that she has been receiving death threats for over four (4) months from unknown people if she fails to testify in court to get Magaya convicted.

“I have received threats from people who are threatening to shoot me in the event that I do not testify well in order to get the accused convicted, if by any chance I decide to withdraw the matter.

“I then realised that if I do not win this case or do not do what they expect me to do, my life is in danger. I have come to the conclusion that this case is now beyond me,” reads part of the affidavit.

The woman further claimed that she has not been living a normal life since the commencement of the case in August.

“I have also come to understand that a greater evil are the people outside this matter that want me to get the accused convicted, even if it means adding lies to my testimony in court. I am not able to go through with this case.

“I cannot testify under these conditions in court knowing that I have to perform in a way that these people who are threatening me desire.”

She added that Magaya had no influence in her decision to withdraw the case and neither had he contacted or paid her.