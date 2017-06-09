UK: BREXIT nightmare, No winner in British elections..Final Results

Theresa May’s election gamble has failed after the ruling Conservatives party failed to get a majority in the House of Commons resulting in hung parliament.

Her party won 318 seats, down 13 on 2015 results.

The main rivals labour managed, 262 .. .. up 30 seats from last elections.

The result will make a huge difference to Brexit.

Even if the Tories are the largest party with the most number of seats and will therefore have the first chance to form a government, May will find it difficult to go into coalition with a smaller party like the Liberal Democrats, who are fundamentally opposed to Brexit.

There is no chance of her doing a deal with Labour or the Scottish National Party, who are on opposite sides of the political divide to the Conservatives.

This is a danger zone for the Prime Minister, because her majority is now very slim — meaning she had put her party and the country through a long, difficult election for very little or no reward.

Labour has done better than expected and although the Conservatives are the biggest party, they would fall short of the 326 seats needed for a majority.

As expected the sterling pound fell amid speculation over hung parliament. It was down 1.5% to 1.27 US dollars. Against the euro, the pound fell by 1% to 1.13 euros. agencies