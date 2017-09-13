Mugabe must be voted out, it is best without him: War vets leader

HARARE: The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) yesterday upped its attack against President Robert Mugabe saying the 93-year-old ruler had done nothing special to deserve another chance to lead the country.

Zimbabwe hold elections next year and Zanu PF has already endorsed Mugabe as its presidential candidate.

Relations between Mugabe and the former freedom fighters have been frosty over the Zanu PF succession matter where the veteran ruler always takes every opportunity of big crowds to insult war veteran leaders.

In an in interview yesterday, war veterans’ spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said Mugabe had inflicted enough pain on the people and must be voted out.

Although he said people should retain their right to vote a leader of their choice, Mahiya emphasised the need for change.“It is best without him. He has done his part. He has had an opportunity to lead this nation and if he wanted to do things he would have done it in the past 37 years. He is not going to get another 37 years. Opportunity must be given to other people to lead this nation so as to bring economic prosperity,” Mahiya said. newsday