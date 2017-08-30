US billionaire Bill Gates loses $480000 to Zimbabwe bank

HARARE:American billionaire and one of the richest business tycoons in the world, Bill Gates lost close to half a million dollars in Zimbabwe following the closure of AfrAsia Bank Zimbabwe, formerly Kingdom Bank in 2015, it has emerged.

Gates and his wife Melinda, under their charity organisation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation poured over $5 million into the building of low cost houses to benefit more than 480 families in Harare in 2010.

Of the $5 million put in for the project, initially set for Mbare before political disturbances forced it to Dzivarasekwa, close to $4 million was used to build a top market community in the old suburb but more than

$480 000 was never recovered.

Harare City Council’s deputy housing director Bridget Mandizha told zifm news that efforts to recover the money have been fruitless.

“We got $5 million and we used $3.8 million. We lost more than $480 000 when Kingdom Bank was shut down and we never recovered that. We did the best we could but we did not succeed,” she said.

“They had promised to give us $20 000 a month but the bank closed before they could do that,” she said. agencies