UPDATED: Harare Institute Ransomware Hackers Demand $1000

HACKERS who attacked the Harare Institute of Technology with WannaCry Ransomware are demanding about $1000 in bitcoin from the institution to avoid losing their data, it has emerged. The hackers claimed to be in possesion of all financial records, student and staff emails as well as student photos.

According to an email sent to TechnoMag believed to have originated from the hackers, they claimed to have, “shredded and deleted” all the institution’s backups to eliminate all chances of recovery.

“We have shredded and deleted all your backups eliminating all chances of recovery. All of your sensitive files, databases and emails have been copied to a remote server and all local copies have been encrypted using AES-256 and the originals deleted,” read the email.