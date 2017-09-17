‘Tsvangirai survives’

MDC T leader Morgan Tsvangirai whose illness has thrown the country into a state of panic, is now stable and on the path to recovery.

Tsvangirai’s inner circle revealed yesterday that while the MDC president’s condition was worrisome when he made the urgent trip to South Africa on Friday after he suddenly fell ill, he is now out of danger.

He was accompanied to South Africa by his wife, Elizabeth, and a few aides.

It was his second trip to the neighbouring country inside two months, with the first, around mid-July, being a routine medical check-up.

Tsvangirai, the only opposition leader with a realistic chance of unseating President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF party who have controlled the levers of power for the past 37 years of majority rule, was diagnosed with colon cancer in June last year.

While it is not clear if his illness is related to the cancer, the MDC leader disclosed to the Daily News recently that he had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment in South Africa, whose health system ranks far much better than Zimbabwe, and other African states ruined by corruption and underfunding.

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, confirmed yesterday that his boss was recuperating.

“…Tsvangirai, who flew to South Africa for a routine medical procedure, is in a very stable condition contrary to morbid media reports that he is critical and is battling for his life.

“True to form, the people’s leader is more worried about the plight of Zimbabweans than his own condition.

“This morning, he was assuring Zimbabweans he will be home soon; urging the nation to cooperate with the on-going nationwide exercise to acquire birth certificates and national registration documents that will enable them to exercise their right to vote.

“He urged Zimbabweans to turn out for voter registration in their multitudes so as to deal with the multiple cancers afflicting the nation that include corruption and a clueless leadership that is concentrating on succession battles at the expense of the plight of the ordinary people,” said Tamborinyoka.

According to Tamborinyoka, Tsvangirai is his old self again and he even called on people “to vote. daily news