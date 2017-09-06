Tsvangirai sued by man assaulted in his house

Harare: A man from Buhera, Mr Moreprecision Muzadzi, who is demanding $80 000 from MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai for facilitating coalition talks with prospective allies before the 2013 election, has been directed to file heads of argument in the matter justifying his claim.

Mr Muzadzi is also suing the opposition leader, his brother Manasa Tsvangirai and MDC-T deputy national chairman Mr Morgan Komichi for damages arising from an alleged assault perpetrated on him at the politician’s house.

High Court judge Justice Helena Charewa deferred the case — in which Mr Muzadzi was seeking a default judgment against Mr Tsvangirai and the other two defendants — to allow him time to furnish the court with proof of damages.

“For this court to award you such an amount of money for damages, there is need for you to furnish us with some proof of damages. “There is need for you to file heads of argument justifying the claim,” said Justice Charewa.

Mr Muzadzi, who is also Mr Tsvangirai’s homeboy, filed the claim accusing the opposition leader of reneging on his pledge to pay him with a Nissan NP200 and $7 800 after he fulfilled his role as an emissary role.

He is also demanding $50 000 for violence that he alleged was perpetrated on him by MDC-T security details after he demanded his dues from Mr Tsvangirai at his Highlands residence.

“Plaintiff’s claim against defendants jointly and severally, the one paying the other to be absolved, is for payment of the sum of $7 800 and Nissan NP200 valued at $22 412 being for 2013 opposition grand coalition job carried out by plaintiff and partner Kisinoti Mukwazhe in the coalition work for Mr Tsvangirai for his presidential candidacy in the 2013 general elections,” said Mr Muzadzi. state media