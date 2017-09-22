Tsvangirai now resting, No longer returning to Zimbabwe

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) on Friday said the party President Morgan Tsvangirai is taking several days of rest from his hectic schedule.

In a statement Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said:

President Morgan Tsvangirai, who is in a very stable condition, has completed his medical procedure in South Africa but is now taking several days of rest from the hectic schedule of work that awaits him in Harare.

The people’s leader is now fully recuperated but will not be at work for some days to come as he fully recharges his batteries ahead of the mammoth responsibility of providing leadership in galvanizing the nation for the watershed polls next year.

In the meantime, the three Vice Presidents will continue to execute their assigned tasks to ensure consistent and uninterrupted leadership to the various party programmes currently taking place.

The leaders at various levels of the party are currently urging Zimbabweans to register to vote at the 63 centres in the country. The party is also preparing for its 18th birthday celebrations to be held at Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe next month.

Luke Tamborinyoka

Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

Movement for democratic Change