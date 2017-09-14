Tsvangirai clarifies Misihairabwi-Mushonga death threats

We note with regret that Hon Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga is seeking to draw a connection between her alleged social media abusers with President Morgan Tsvangirai.

For the record, President Tsvangirai has no control over social media just as he has no appetite for curtailing freedom of expression, provided that freedom is exercised in a responsible manner. Our respect for freedom of expression is the very reason why we took no issue with the Hon. Member for her views that she aired on national radio where she verbally attacked President Tsvangirai.

We feel she was exercising her freedom of expression in a civilized manner.

In any case, we unreservedly disown the abusive chat groups and the so-called ‘Save Chete Chete’ chat group as not being the official representatives of President Tsvangirai.

For that reason, we respect and support Hon. Misihairabwi-Mushonga’s constitutional right to report these abusers to the police, which abusers she claims issued her with death threats.

No one should be threatened with death for airing their views but we take great exception to anyone wanting to drag President Tsvangirai’s name into the mud by linking him to any of these abusive chat groups. He does not and will never be able to control the social media and some of its unruly elements who may wish to commit crimes and to threaten others using his name.

However, we maintain our position that only a huge coalition for change will rescue Zimbabweans from their sorry predicament. The route to form an Alliance is in line with a resolution of our Congress and is consistent with the principles adopted by the party’s national council, the supreme decision-making body in between Congresses.

Moreover, President Tsvangirai spent one and half months traversing the length and breadth of the country and Zimbabweans were unequivocal in support of an alliance of democrats to exterminate Mugabe’s tyranny in the next election. Nothing and no one will distract us from the mandate and the mission to deliver palpable change in 2018.

Luke Tamborinyoka

Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

Movement for democratic Change