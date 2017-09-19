Top CIO in Mugabe’s office dies

Senior intelligence officer in the President’s Office Charles Gumbo who passed away on Thursday and was declared a liberation war hero was buried at his farm in Chivhu yesterday.

Friends, relatives and colleagues converged at the Gumbo farm in Chikomba for the burial of Gumbo who died at Midlands Private Hospital after a long illness.

Several speakers described Gumbo as a dedicated son of the soil who sacrificed a lot for his motherland.

Director Internal in the President’s Office Walter Bhasopo, Major General Trust Mugoba and Acting Chikomba District Administrator Mr Billiart Tasarira said the death of Gumbo has a left big void that will be difficult to fill.

He joined the President’s Office as a security officer in 1987 and rose through the ranks to become a senior intelligence officer a position he held until his death.

He had retired in 2009 and has been serving the organisation on a special contact.