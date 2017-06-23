Comrade Chinx Chingaira Burial Pictures

Hundreds of people gathered at Glen Forest Cemetery to bid farewell to the late liberation war hero Mr Dick Chingaira, affectionately known as Cde Chinx.

Speaking at the burial, the Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Miriam Chikukwa urged the mourners to emulate the selfless dedication displayed by Cde Chinx.

Chingaira’s fans were expecting a Heroes Acre burial but their hopes turned to sorrow after Zanu PF big guns refused the request to have the former liberation choir master buried at the national shrine.