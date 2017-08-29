Khupe-Tsvangirai feud deepens

Opposition boss Morgan Tsvangirai must postpone the second launch of the MDC Alliance in Bulawayo, according to VP Thokozani Khupe.

She said he must, instead organise an urgent meeting with his top officials in the region to iron out their differences over the contentious coalition deal.

Newsday reports that Khupe, national chairperson Lovemore Moyo and organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe, in a letter to Tsvangirai dated August 21, said the opposition leader should climb down from his high pedestal, postpone the launch and address their concerns first. newsday