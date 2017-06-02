School boys steal groceries to pay hookers

By William Milasi

The country’s depressed economy has seen desperate thigh vendors now receiving, “stolen,” groceries from school boys.

According to statistics the throat cutting industry is booming and the Midlands Province has over 6000 sex workers.

The distressed economy has seen sex workers accepting $0, 50 for a short time service known as ‘chigwishu’.

Others are taking the same amount until the client is satisfied.

In a new trend, school boys are now pinching groceries from their parents to access the services of the thigh vendors.

“To reveal a very disturbing fact, boys of school going age have gone to the extremes of stealing groceries from their houses so as to pay for sexual activities offered by these sex workers,” Junior MP for Zhombe Tariro Shava said.

Shava was speaking at the recently held children’s festival to fight against child prostitution held in Zhombe last week.

The Midlands Observer has established that poverty and the general economic meltdown have led many children from dropping out of school and being forced into prostitution.

“Grinding poverty especially in rural communities like ours the girl finds herself without the most basic need. Parents and guardians are poor that they can’t afford the needs for the girl child,” Rejoice Mutumwa, Junior Silobela MP said.

“Things like clothing, food, sanitary pads and even undergarments are hard to come by. These are the things that girls cannot do without. They are forced into prostitution to get money to buy these.

“With the effect of HIV/AIDS, boarder jumping and general neglect by some parents, some families are child headed. These lack proper guidance and hence fall victims to prostitution,” she said.

Shava fingered illegal gold panners as the perpetrators of child prostitution.

“For various reasons chief amongst them being illegal gold panning, Midlands’s province where Kwekwe Distrcit is found has a considerable number of the said sex workers of different age groups, but most of them are girls aged between 10 and 24 years,” she said.

Provincial Social Welfare Officer, George Madzima said that young sex workers are faced with enormous risks.

“Out of desperation, the young sex workers risk and endure the constant harassments from their clients in their plight to put a dollar in their purses,” said Madzima.

Madzima also said that there are over 6221 prostitutes in the province.

“Statistics has it that the total numbers of sex workers are well above 6221 persons in Midlands. If these are the ones who are so empowered to come out in the open, how about those that are not yet known?” he asked.

The festivals held in Silobela and Zhombe were facilitated by Plan International under their Adult sexual reproductive health programme.

To pass the message to the community the non governmental organization roped in musicians Leaornard Zhakata and Hope Masike.

Masike donated sanitary wear to rural girls in Silobela.

Over 600 children and stakeholders signed a petition against child prostitution which was handed over to chiefs in the areas.

“We are supporting the Ministry of Social Welfare on this program. It is our belief that festivals are an effective way of information dissemination,” a Plan official Tugwell Chadyiwanembwa said.